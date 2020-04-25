Roleplaying in Glorantha: How to get started

First of all

Dragon Pass (blue outline), the Kingdom of Sartar (red), the city of Pavis (pink) and Duke Raus's grantland (green).

Where should I start reading?

The Glorantha Sourcebook, the two volumes of The Guide to Glorantha and the book King of Sartar.

What roleplaying game should I choose?

Covers of the current RuneQuest 7th edition, HeroQuest Glorantha, 13th Age Glorantha and RuneQuest 2nd edition

What are good beginning adventures to run?

The RuneQuest Quickstart, The Rattling Wind and the Gamemaster Screen Pack

Sartar Kingdom of Heroes, the two volumes of The Red Cow campaign, and Pavis Gateway to Adventure

You'll notice there are two of each with different covers, but I recommend these because they include a bit more material.

Barbarian Adventures, Orlanth is Dead! and Gathering Thunder

OK, but what would you do, Runeblogger?